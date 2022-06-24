Shraddha Arya drops a glimpse of how Mumbaikars walk during monsoons in a hilarious video; WATCH

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town and her show 'Kundali Bhagya' has been ruling the television screens for many years. She has been a part of Kundali Bhagya for almost 5 years now, and her character has been getting lots of love from the audience. The actress not only holds a huge fan following for her acting chops but her amazing style sense has also been praised by her fans. On the personal front, the stunning actress tied the knot with Rahul Nagal, a naval officer, in Delhi on November 16.

Shraddha has an active presence on her social media handle and regularly posts pictures and videos for her fans. Today, the actress shared a hilarious video defining the current situation of Mumbaikars. As Mumbai has entered into the most awaited monsoon season, the citizens are enjoying the rains and the cozy climate. Shraddha offered a hilarious glimpse of where she is seen hopping away from small potholes and making a way toward her vanity van. Sharing this video, the Kundali Bhagya actress captioned, "How we walk in MUMBAI During Rains!!!" Isn't this relatable?

Speaking about her show, Kundali Bhagya is a spinoff of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The show is directed by Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar, R. Paul, and Aman Varpe. On TRP, the show fluctuates often, but it has always maintained its position in the top 10 shows list. Recently, the show witnessed a major change as the main lead actor Dheeraj Dhoopar exited the show.

On the professional front, Shraddha has worked in many popular shows including 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,' 'Tumhari Paakhi,' 'Dream Girl,' etc.

