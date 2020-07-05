Shraddha Arya is elated as new episodes of Kundali Bhagya & Kumkum Bhagya will air soon; Shares special promo

Shraddha Arya aka Preeta took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming promo of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya's special episode, and it will surely leave AbhiGya and PreeRan fans excited. Take a look.

Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya fans are counting days, as the show is all set to return to their screens from next week. Yes, the two most-watched and loved shows are all set to release fresh episodes from July 13 (2020). Just a few days back, the show's lead actors resumed shoot, and it was revealed that there is going to be a special comeback episode. It means that Kumkum Bhagya's Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sirti Jha), and Kundali Bhagya's Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) will come together for a special episode.

We, at Pinkvilla, had shared some details and pictures with you this special episode of Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya a few days ago. We had also revealed that Abhi, Pragya, and Karan will be seen to celebrate Preeta's birthday. Now, the promo of this special episode is finally out, and it will leave all fans emotional. In the promo, Preeta's birthday is being celebrated and the two couples are seen having a gala time together. The new promo will surely leave AbhiGya and PreeRan fans excited for watching fresh episodes. They will be left eager to know how the shows' stories move forward now, and what new is there for their entertainment.

The promo was shared by none other than Shraddha Arya on her social media handle as she expressed her excitement to be back with the show. Sharing the promo on her Instagram handle, Shradha wrote., And we are Back!,' followed by a heart emoji. Well, not only Shraddha but fans are also estatic to watch Kundali Bhagya and KumKum Bhagya as they bombarded her comment section with messages.

Take a look at Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya's special promo here:

Are you excited for this special episode of Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya? Are you ready to see Abhi-Pragya and Karan-Preeta's chemistry after a three-month gap? Let us know in the comment section below.

