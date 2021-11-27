Shraddha Arya gets ready on the song ‘Navrai Majhi’ as she flaunts her newlywed glow; WATCH

Shraddhya Arya has a different glow to her ever since her wedding a couple of weeks back. The popular television actress tied the nuptial knot with Delhi-based Naval commander, Rahul Nagal on November 16th in Delhi. The videos from the Kundali Bhagya fame actress’ pre-wedding rituals, wedding day, vidaai, and reception party have been going viral on social media. Needless to say, Shraddha has nailed every outfit and attire, and continues to do so, weeks after her special day. Taking to her Instagram space last night, Shraddha shared a video where she can be seen getting ready, and she looks absolutely breathtaking, to say the least.

A few hours back, Shraddha took to her Instagram stories, and shared a video featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen getting ready as she sets her dupatta and hair in place. Shraddha looks stunning in a bright pink, full-sleeved salwar suit and her bridal glow is absolutely unmissable. The actress has kept her hair open, and her makeup is on point. Shraddha accessorized her look with a simple pair of danglers. Sharing the video, she added the song ‘Navrai Majhi’ (My new bride) from the film English Vinglish.

Click HERE to watch Shraddha Arya’s story.

Here is a screengrab from her video:

Recently, Shraddha’s sister Divya shared the actress’ picture on Instagram as she came home for the Pagphera ceremony wherein a newlywed bride goes to her parental house for the first time since her wedding. Shraddha looked alluring in a pink saree, which she accessorized with gold jhumkas and a double-layered necklace. She also wore sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead and chooda (red bridal bangles). “Pagphera. Welcome home Mrs Nagal

#mybabyforever,” Divya captioned her post.

