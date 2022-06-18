Shraddha Arya gets a sweet surprise from husband Rahul Nagal as they complete 7 months of marriage

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. She is known for her fabulous performance in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya. She has been part of the successfully running show Kundali Bhagya for almost 5 years now, and her character has been getting lots of love from the audience. The stunning actress tied the knot with Rahul Nagal, a naval officer, in Delhi on November 16. As the couple completed 7 blissful months of marriage, her husband gave her an adorable surprise.

Shraddha Arya is quite popular for her show, but her personal life post-marriage has also been making headlines. The actress loves to share pictures and fun videos with her husband Rahul. Shraddha Arya has already completed seven months of marriage. To make it even more special, her hubby surprised her with some special gifts. He gave her a customised coffee mug with their photo, beautiful red roses, and a card on which he wrote, "My dearest wifey, I love you! Happy 7 months baby girl! Yours." She took to her social media and shared her delight.

See the photo here-

Sharing about her life after marriage, Shraddha Arya had shared in an interview with Etimes, “Life post has been great so far. It’s a very good feeling. It’s always a very beautiful feeling to have a special person in your life who is so caring and loving. Our vacation (honeymoon) was just in the right time just before the whole Omicron and coronavirus surge happened. We went to the Maldives and it was a great resort and we had a great time together. That was the last time we were together”. Shraddha and her husband had resumed work after their honeymoon.

On the work front, Shraddha Arya is currently paired opposite Manit Joura after the exit of Dheeraj Dhoopar from the show.

Also read-Shraddha Arya recalls incident where her interior designer stole appliances she bought for new home