Shraddha Arya has a blast at a pajama party with her girl gang; SEE PHOTOS

Shraddha Arya is enjoying her post-marriage phase. The actress got married to naval officer Rahul Nagal last month. She recently shared pictures of the pajama party with her friends. The star shared glimpses of the fun night with her girls as they danced and clicked numerous goofy pictures together. Shraddha looked adorable in the night suit along with her chooda and mangalsutra. She looked ecstatic as she reunited with her friends.

Shraddha was seen partying with her girl gang comprising Heena Parmar, sister Divya Arya, Pooja Thakur. They were seen having a fun night as they grooved to peppy songs. Shraddha Arya wore a pink satin night wear as she enjoyed spending quality time with friends. They relished on food, gazed at the sky, created funny reels and had the time of their life.

See pictures here-

Shraddha Arya had earlier posted a video where she described 2021 in a gist. The video had many unseen moments with her husband where she was seen dancing, going on bike rides, getting married to him.

The star also visited Maa Sharda's temple to seek blessings. She also celebrated her co-actor Dheeraj Dhoopar's pre-birthday celebration where she danced her heart out on trending songs and looked spectacular in a red saree with a sleeveless blouse and a heavy neckpiece. Shraddha Arya is currently seen in the show Kundali Bhagya as physiotherapist Preeta Arora.



