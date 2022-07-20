Shraddha Arya hates her husband Rahul Nagal's ideas of romance; Check out WHY

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. Shraddha gets a lot of love from fans for her character Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, which she has been a part of for several years now. Apart from entertaining her fans and followers on the small screen, she also keeps them engaged on social media, where she often treats them to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Speaking about her personal life, the stunning actress tied the knot with Rahul Nagal, a naval officer, in Delhi on November 16.

Shraddha has a very active presence on social media and regularly posts pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Today, she shared a hilarious video with her husband Rahul. In this video, the duo recreates a meme where Rahul pulls Shraddha's ponytail and expects her not to react. However, when he does this, he ends up getting a hit from her. Sharing this video, Shraddha captioned, "Hate His Ideas Of Being Romantic (laughing emoticon)". Many fans and celebs have dropped laughing emojis under this video.

Speaking about her show, Kundali Bhagya is a spinoff of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The show is directed by Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar, R. Paul, and Aman Varpe. On TRP, the show fluctuates often, but it has always maintained its position in the top 10 shows list.

On the professional front, Shraddha has been a part of popular shows including 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,' 'Tumhari Paakhi,' 'Dream Girl,' etc.

