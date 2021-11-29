Shraddha Arya on her long distance marriage: If given an opportunity, I would run to him & spend quality time

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya recently got married to naval officer Rahul Nagal on 16th November 2021. The actress had a grand wedding in Delhi with pre-wedding functions and a beautiful wedding. She shared in an interview with Etimes TV that the wedding was not planned to happen so soon, but she is very happy about it.

Shraddha shared, “We decided to get married just last month. I had no idea I would tie the knot so soon. I was dating Commander Rahul Nagal for almost a year but we had not thought of marriage. I also believe in being discreet and not talking about my personal life, till something concrete is happening.”

Talking about how they met, she told that they met a year ago through common friends and hit it off well. At that time, he was based in Mumbai, but they used to meet each occasionally because both had hectic schedules. But they realised that this was more than friendship when he was later posted in another city. The long distance made them realise what they felt for each other. That’s when they decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Talking about living separately in long distance, she said, “Between the two of us, I am the weaker one and if given an opportunity, I would run to him and spend quality time with him. But I love the fact that for my husband, country comes first and he has to attend to his work. At the same time, he also understands my work commitments and respects that. So, till my show is on, I will take these short holidays to visit him and once the show is over, we will mutually decide how to take this forward because I would love to be with him. Also, I feel every woman knows that when she marries a man, who is working for the country – like the armed forces or Indian Navy, he keeps getting posted at different places and there can be situations when you have to stay away from each other. I will always support him in his work.”

Speaking about honeymoon, she said, “My husband will need approvals and permission before we can plan a trip. We had both wanted to go to Europe, but it doesn’t seem possible because there are restrictions imposed in many countries right now due to the pandemic. So, as of now, we haven’t decided on a destination. But I must say that I am happy and look forward to this new chapter in my life.”



