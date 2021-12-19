Shraddha Arya hops on viral Bijlee Bijlee trend, kills it at the pre-birthday bash of Dheeraj Dhoopar; WATCH

Shraddha Arya has been trending on social media after her wedding. Fans are loving her married look as she is mostly spotted in sarees. Recently, the actress was seen in a red saree at Zee Rishtey Awards 2021 and was looking glamorous. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was her dance on viral song Bijlee Bijlee. Kundali Bhagya’s whole team was seen celebrating lead actor Dheeraj Dhoopar’s birthday after the award night. He will be celebrating his birthday on December 20.

Shraddha Arya, who twinned with her co-actor Dheeraj on the occasion, has shared a series of videos from the little birthday celebration. In one of the videos on her Instagram stories, she gave a glimpse of her dancing to the latest hit number ‘Bijlee Bijlee’. The actress shows off her killer dance moves. Kundali Bhagya is dressed in a red saree with center partition and applied full sindoor. She is also wearing chura and has applied soft makeup. Undoubtedly, the actress is looking very beautiful in the whole getup. Shraddha tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal in a dreamy wedding ceremony on November 16 in New Delhi.

Take a look at her dance here:

Shraddha wrote a beautiful poem for her hubby Rahul, “RAHUL AAO MUJHE UTHAO ….Mujhe uthaao … when I feel down & low, Pick me up when I need more love & want you to show…Pick me up when I feel scared or lost, Pick me up each time who you love the most you’re asked…Pick me up even if it seems too old, Pick me up whenever I raise my arms around you to hold… Pick me up and hug me tight & never let me go… & I shall do I same for you. Happy one month Baby #RashInLove #16thNov21.”

