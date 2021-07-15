Shraddha Arya on Kundali Bhagya completing 1000 episodes: Grateful to be part of the show

Shraddha Arya thanked her fans and team members for making this dream come true. She even expressed her gratitude to Ekta Kapoor for offering her Preeta’s role.

Zee TV’s popular fiction show Kundali Bhagya has been the audiences' favourite. Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) have kept the viewers at the edge of their seats over the past few years. They are fondly called #PreeRan and have managed to win everyone's hearts with their adorable chemistry and heart-warming love story. Having received an immense amount of love and admiration from the audience, the show continues to win hearts and scale new heights. The show has completed 1000 episodes.

Talking about the same, Shraddha said, “Honestly, it is an overwhelming feeling to complete 4 years and also arrive at a milestone of 1000 episodes. Back when we had started shooting for the show, we knew that it was going to be a success but marking 1000 episodes was like a huge dream for us, it was a distant future that we eagerly hoped to achieve and now it feels surreal to have come this far. So, kudos to the entire team for being extremely helpful and supportive throughout our journey. I am blessed and grateful to be a part of the Kundali team and to have such amazing co-actors who are nothing less than family.”

“The credit for this truly goes to the entire team and Ekta Ma’am who conceptualised this entire show, it is her baby, and I am just grateful and delighted to have been her choice for Preeta’s role. I am also thankful to all the viewers for showering us with so much love during our 4-year journey,” she further added.

Take a look at the celebration pictures shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar:

In the upcoming track, Prithvi and Kritika’s wedding is set to bring a new drama to everyone’s life. Will Prithvi and Kritika get their happily ever after a moment or will Mahira expose Preeta and Sherlyn’s secrets?

