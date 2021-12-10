Shraddha Arya looks gorgeous in a vibrant red Banarasi saree as she visits a temple; PHOTOS

Shraddha Arya, who is well-known for Kundali Bhagya, has been trending ever since she got married in an intimate ceremony in November. Her wedding pictures were trending on social media. The actress is also sharing a lot of pictures on social media. Today, she took to her Instagram handle and showed her saree look. Shraddha was spotted wearing a red Banarasi saree as she visited a temple with her family.

The actress was wearing a red saree with golden work on it. She was undoubtedly looking gorgeous in the traditional wear as she struck a pose outside the temple. The actress wrote, “Thank You Maa / Devi Sharda For Giving Me The Opportunity To see & sit beside you; pray to you until my heart was content .. the experience was truly magical just like your ways with which you make and keep us all happy. #JaiMaaSharda #TheKindGoddess Wouldn’t have been possible without my love, @palki_msh & Birthday boy, #Darshan.”

Fans dropped comments calling her beautiful. One of the users wrote, “So pretty ...lovee you so much.” Many dropped heart emojis.

The actress recently got married to naval commander Rahul Nagal. The couple got married in the presence of family and friends in Delhi. Their wedding was attended by her Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla, Shashank Vyas, among others.

