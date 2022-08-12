Shraddha Arya looks pretty as she shares a glimpse of her new house; Fans drop congratulatory messages

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry. The actress gets a lot of love from fans for her character Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, which she has been a part of for several years now. Apart from entertaining her fans and followers on the small screen, she also keeps them engaged on social media, where she often treats them to glimpses of her personal and professional lives.

A few months back, Shraddha had shared the news that she bought a new property and also gave a glimpse of her house when it was renovating. Now, the actress's beautiful abode is ready and giving a small glimpse of the outdoor of her house, Shradda dropped a few pictures on her Instagram handle. The Kundali Bhagya actress looks pretty in a blue ethnic outfit. She can be seen posing beside her exquisite nameplate and sharing these snaps, Shraddha captioned, "Posing Pretty! #HappyRakshaBandhan".

Speaking about Kundali Bhagya, the show is a spinoff of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The show is directed by Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar, R. Paul, and Aman Varpe.

Shraddha Arya's professional commitment:

Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress is known for her work in several hit shows over the years and her association with Dharma Productions is just another feather in her hat. The Kundali Bhagya actress shared the big news by posting the photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar, with a golden stamp of Karan’s signature.

