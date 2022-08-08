Shraddha Arya & Nakuul Mehta share pictures with Taapsee Pannu as she promotes her movie Dobaaraa

Shraddha Arya is presently seen in the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya, where she is playing the lead along with actor Shakti Arora. The show has a massive fan following and often makes it to the top 5 trending shows on the TRP list. Nakuul Mehta is also one of the leading names of the telly industry and is regarded among the most stylish actors in the telly industry. Nakuul Mehta and Shraddha Arya recently shared pictures with Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu.

As per the post shared by Shraddha Arya, she is seen with Thappad actress Tapress Pannu on the sets of her show Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha looks gorgeous in a white shimmery floral design saree with an elegant choker necklace. She is seen taking selfie with Taapsee Pannu, who looks gorgeous in a black and white dress. Shraddha captioned, “It was so fun shooting with you @taapsee Zaroor milenge #Dobaara”

See the post here-

Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2 actor Nakuul Mehta has also shared a picture with Taapsee Pannu, who had graced the show sets to promote her movie, Dobaaraa. Nakuul looks dapper in a black formal suit and she sported with top and trouser set with a bright green blazer. He wrote, “Dobara learning the subtle art of making media bytes entertaining from the maestro @taapsee”

See post here-

As of now, Taapsee will be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s mystery drama Dobaaraa which is based on the Spanish film Mirage, and Ajay Bahls’ horror-thriller Blurr which is a remake of the Spanish film Julia’s Eyes. The movie will also mark Taapsee’s first film as a producer.

Also read- Shraddha Arya shares PIC of hand-written note by Karan Johar as he welcomes her to the ‘Dharma family’