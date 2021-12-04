Shraddha Arya offers a glimpse of Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain’s lavish wedding invite; Leaves fans amazed

With the wedding season going, many actors of the television industry are getting married to this year. Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya got married to naval officer Rahul Nagpal recently in a grand ceremony. Now Ankita Lokhande will be soon getting married to beau Vicky Jain. Ankita’s good friend Shraddha Arya recently offered a glimpse of the royal wedding invitation by Ankita and Vicky.

Shraddha Arya had shared in one of her recent stories as she opened the invitation. It is a beautiful invitation card in royal blue color. The wedding date inside the card reads December 2021 and the venue says Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Shraddha, wrote, “And now is my favourite girl’s turn. Congratulations @lokhandeankita @jainvick.”

See photos here-

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had recently stepped out in the city as they distributed the wedding invites to their special friends. The couple also posed for the media. A couple of days ago, they were spotted exiting Ekta Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu after inviting her and her family for their wedding.

Ankita had recently shared a bunch of photos with Vicky on social media, giving a sneak peek into their pre-wedding ceremony. In the photos, Ankita and Vicky are seen wearing a ‘mundavalya’ (Maharashtrian head gear worn during wedding ceremonies). Ankita had draped a beautiful green silk Paithani saree, whereas Vicky wore a simple white kurta with white pants.



