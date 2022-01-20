Shraddha Arya opens up on life after marrying Rahul Nagal; Says ‘It’s a good feeling to have a special person’

Shraddha Arya broke a million hearts when she got married to Naval officer Rahul Nagal last year. It was a grand wedding in the presence of their family members and close friends. In fact, post her wedding, Shraddha has been sharing adorable pics from her D-Day and her social media has been a complete mush fest. Needless to say, Shraddha and Rahul have been a treat to watch together. Recently, the Kundali Bhagya actress had opened up on her life after marriage and called it a beautiful feeling.

Speaking about it with Times of India, Shraddha said, “Life post has been great so far. It’s a very good feeling. It’s always a very beautiful feeling to have a special person in your life who is so caring and loving. Our vacation (honeymoon) was just in the right time just before the whole Omicron and coronavirus surge happened. We went to the Maldives and it was a great resort and we had a great time together. That was the last time we were together”. To note, Rahul has been a naval officer who is on duty at the moment.

It goes without saying that Rahul and Shraddha have been missing each other and this long distance marriage is just making their hearts grow fonder. “Post our honeymoon, I came back to Mumbai for my work and he went back to his place for his work. After that, we haven’t met each other at all. There’s been a long period of separation and we are missing each other a lot. Kehte hain na distance makes the heart grow fonder,” Shraddha was quoted saying.

