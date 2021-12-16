Shraddha Arya pens a romantic poem for hubby Rahul as they complete one month of marital bliss; Video

Kundali Bhagya lead actress Shraddha Arya got married to the love of her life Rahul Nagal on November 16. The actress had a grand wedding in the presence of her friends and family. Now, she is celebrating one month of being married to naval officer Rahul. On the special occasion, she shared a beautiful video and dedicated a poem that reflects their love for each other.

The video offers a glimpse of their wedding moments when Shraddha screamed out loud saying, "Rahul aao mujhe uthao" during the varmala ceremony. This beautiful video from their wedding had gone viral on social media as the groom Rahul had picked her up in his arms to take her to the wedding mandap.

Shraddha wrote a beautiful poem about what she meant when she asked him to pick her up and it is truly adorable. It reads: "RAHUL AAO MUJHE UTHAO ….Mujhe uthaao … when I feel down & low, Pick me up when I need more love & want you to show…Pick me up when I feel scared or lost, Pick me up each time who you love the most you’re asked…Pick me up even if it seems too old, Pick me up whenever I raise my arms around you to hold… Pick me up and hug me tight & never let me go… & I shall do I same for you. Happy one month Baby #RashInLove #16thNov21”

Here’s the video:

Shraddha and Rahul had a beautifully intimate wedding in Delhi and the pictures were all over social media. The couple had been dating for a year and in a month, they decided to get married in November. The actress is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya and the show has taken a 2-year leap.



