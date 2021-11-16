Shraddha Arya & Rahul Sharma’s Mehendi: Bride to be flaunts her engagement ring in an elegant purple lehenga

Television star Shradhha Arya is gearing up to tie the knot with fiance Rahul Sharma and the photos of her pre-wedding ceremony have gone massively viral on social media. On Monday, the Kundali Bhagya star took to her Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into her Mehendi ceremony. Needless to say, the bride-to-be looks ethereal in an elegant purple lehenga. In the photos, the TV actor can be seen beaming with joy as she flaunts her stunning engagement ring.

In the post shared by her, Shradhha Arya can be seen dazzling in her designer wear which is paired with statement jewellery. A gorgeous necklace, matching maangtika and chunky earrings add elegance to her look. While blushed cheeks and pink look finish her Mehendi look. While sharing the photos, Shradhha Arya said, “The Easiest YES I’ve ever said !” In addition to this, her gorgeous Henna design has caught our attention as well.

Check it out below:

The viral inside pictures of Shraddha Arya’s pre-wedding ceremony see BFF and co-star Anjum Fakih having a gala time. Speaking of the groom-to-be, Rahul Sharma reportedly works in the navy. A source of Hindustan Times claimed that Shradhha Arya’s husband is a low-key guy who prefers to stay away from social media. Reportedly, the Kundali Bhagya actor’s marriage was arranged by her family.

Speaking of the wedding, Shraddha Arya will reportedly get hitched with Rahul on November 16. Now, the pre-wedding photos of the star has not only impressed fans but prominent faces from the TV world are also rejoicing as Arya is on the verge of starting a whole new chapter of her life. Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Anita Hassanandi were among the few celebs who congratulated Arya with sweet compliments in the comment section of her post.

