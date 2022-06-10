Shraddha Arya recalls incident where her interior designer stole appliances she bought for new home

Some time back Kundali Bhagya actress had shared a post about the fraud by her interior designer of the new house. Shraddha had said on social media that he left from her house leaving the work incomplete and had taken away some appliances and expensive electrical fittings that she had purchased for the house. She recently shared with Etimes that her appliances have been returned and now she is handling the interiors herself now.

Shraddha Arya shared that the matter had been resolved, "Luckily, after I spoke about the issue on social media and everywhere else, the interior designer returned the things that he had taken away. But as he had not completed the work, my house is still in the same condition. He cheated me. This experience has been really upsetting and troublesome for me."

Talking about her further plan of action, "My father is helping me out. We are doing the house on our own now by calling plumbers and all the other people required to finish the work. I have learnt one lesson which is not to trust anyone so easily and especially in money matters," she said.

Shraddha had recently bought this new house in Andheri near her parents' house. On the work front, the actress is playing the lead in daily soap Kundali Bhagya for many years now. She said that she is extremely busy with work right now. She added that there are few changes happening on the sets, and she is more focused on her acting rather than worrying about other things. Hence, she doesn’t have much time on hand, but with help from my dad, she is trying to get things done at home.

