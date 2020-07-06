Shraddha Arya on resuming Kundali Bhagya shooting amid COVID 19: I am a little confused about the new normal

As Shraddha Arya resumes the shooting of Kundali Bhagya, the actress shares her excitement and concerns about working during COVID 19 outbreak.

After facing a lockdown of around three months in wake of COVID 19 outbreak, the team of Kundali Bhagya, starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, has returned to the sets and have begun shooting for the new episodes. While Shraddha is overwhelmed to be back on work, she also had her share of inhibitions for resuming work as the cases of coronavirus are on a constant rise across the country especially Maharashtra. Although the actress stated that she along with the team has been taking the requires precautions, she is still a little confused about the new normal.

Recently, Shraddha got candid about getting back on Kundali Bhagya sets and stated that she can’t express her excitement in words as she had been missing shooting a lot. However, she is also a little scared due to COVID 19 pandemic. “I want to shoot, but also want to be safe,” Shraddha added. While everyone is required to maintain the required social distancing, Shraddha has been missing all the fun they used had on the sets before the pandemic. She said, “We are all like a family, so I am very excited to be back, but a little confused about the new normal. Ab toh khana bhi share nahi kar paa rahe hain I miss the time when there was no coronavirus.”

Furthermore, the diva shared details about her first day on the sets and how badly she wanted to his co-star Dheeraj cheeks and hug him as they were meeting after 100 days. However, they maintained the much required social distancing. But Shraddha does hope that things get better soon and they can get back to their usual life.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×