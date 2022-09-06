Shraddha Arya reveals why she began dancing, shares a glimpse from her rehearsal room; PIC

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town and her show 'Kundali Bhagya' has been ruling the television screens for many years. She has been a part of Kundali Bhagya for almost 5 years now, and her character has been getting lots of love from the audience. The actress not only holds a huge fan following for her acting chops but her amazing style sense has also been praised by her fans. Shraddha has an active presence on her social media handle and regularly posts pictures and videos for her fans.

Today, Shraddha Arya shared a video on her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse from her dance rehearsal room. In this picture, the actress is seen wearing black athleisure and has donned a white shirt as a jacket on it. Sharing this video, Shraddha wrote, "Dance seekhne ke liye koun dance karta hai, Hum toh dance karte hain ke Patle Ho saken".

On the personal front, Shraddha Arya met the love of her life Rahul Nagal through a common friend in Mumbai, and after they distanced themselves from each other, they realized their feelings for each other. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16.

Shraddha Arya's professional commitment:

Earlier, it was speculated by fans that Shraddha will soon participate in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. However, Shraddha recently released a statement and clarified that she is not participating in the show as it will be difficult for her to juggle between two shows and her married life.

Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress is known for her work in several hit shows over the years and her association with Dharma Productions is just another feather in her hat. The Kundali Bhagya actress shared the big news by posting the photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar, with a golden stamp of Karan’s signature.

