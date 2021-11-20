Shraddha Arya sets new bride goals in a beautiful pink saree and chooda in a first picture post wedding

Kundali Bhagya fame actress Shraddha Arya has recently got married to naval commander Rahul Nagal. The couple got married in the presence of family and friends in Delhi. On Friday, her sister Divya Arya shared pictures of her from the ritual of ‘pagfera’, in which the newlywed bride goes back to her parental house for the first time after the wedding. In the pictures, Shraddha is looking stunning in an elegant saree and chooda.

Divya had shared a couple of photos of Shraddha posing in a gorgeous pink and gold saree. She adorned gold jhumkas and a double-layered necklace with it. She also wore chooda (bridal bangles) and sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead. Shraddha looked alluring and the newlywed glow was evident from the photos. “Pagphera. Welcome home Mrs Nagal #mybabyforever,” Divya captioned her post.

Fans of the actress showered love on her post. “She is looking absolutely gorgeous,” one commented. “Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness. An epitome of beauty! Looking so beautiful and gorgeous @sarya12! #ShraddhaAryaNagal,” another wrote. One fan gushed about ‘the glow’ while several others dropped heart emojis on the post.

Shraddha and Rahul tied the knot on Tuesday. Their wedding was attended by her Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla, Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas and others.

Over the past week, Shraddha has been sharing pictures from her various pre-wedding functions. She shared a couple of photos from her Mehendi ceremony, in which she flaunted her engagement ring, and wrote, “The Easiest YES I’ve ever said!” She has also dropped pictures from the Haldi ceremony, wedding, and reception.

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared a candid picture from the reception to congratulate Shraddha, using a reference to her Kundali Bhagya character. “And Preeta met the man in her bhagyaaa! KUNDALI milana nahi pada! My dearest @sarya12, have a super married life! You both look lovely. JAI MATA DI,” she wrote.



