Shraddha Arya shares FIRST PICS post wedding with husband; Couple look ethereal as man & wife

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Delhi on November 16. The actress was keeping her wedding away from the media glare. But her ceremony pictures were going around on social media. And today, finally, she has shared the first pictures with her husband Rahul Nagal on social media. The actress shared the pictures on her Instagram handle. The couple was looking as if they are 'made for each other' in the attire. Fans were eager to see her pictures.

Sharing the photos, Shraddha wrote ‘Just married’ as the caption, adding a heart emoji to it. In the first picture, the two pose for the camera, holding each other’s hands and in the next photo, they are seen smiling broadly. In another picture, the actress is seen pressing Rahul’s nose with her finger, as he looks helplessly at her. The actor also shared another photo of the couple taking pheras. It will not be wrong to say that the actress was looking very beautiful in red lehenga with golden embroidery on it.

Her makeup was also to the point as she opted for a subtle one. Her jewelry was also complimenting the whole attire. As soon as she shared the pictures, many of her industry friends congratulated her.