Shraddha Arya shares FIRST PICS post wedding with husband; Couple look ethereal as man & wife
Sharing the photos, Shraddha wrote ‘Just married’ as the caption, adding a heart emoji to it. In the first picture, the two pose for the camera, holding each other’s hands and in the next photo, they are seen smiling broadly. In another picture, the actress is seen pressing Rahul’s nose with her finger, as he looks helplessly at her. The actor also shared another photo of the couple taking pheras. It will not be wrong to say that the actress was looking very beautiful in red lehenga with golden embroidery on it.
Her makeup was also to the point as she opted for a subtle one. Her jewelry was also complimenting the whole attire. As soon as she shared the pictures, many of her industry friends congratulated her.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Deepti Bhatnagar wrote, “Congratulations to both of you. wishing you loads of happiness and happy married life. You both look so adorable. All my love to you both.”Abhishek Kapur commented, “Congratulations to both of you …best wishes …p.s prediction!!!.” Others stars like Amruta Khanvilkar, Pooja Banerjee, Sudeep Sahir, Aparna Dixit, and Arjit Taneja also congratulated the couple.
