Shraddha Arya shares glimpse of her little Ganesh festival celebration; SEE PICS

10-day Ganesh festival has kicked off and people are celebrating it full fervor and zeal. The festival is considered one of the important festivals in Hindu. Many people bring Bappa deity to their home and worship it. As the COVID 19 situation continues, this year too the pandal visiting is kept reserved. Well, celebrities have also joined in this celebration and are sharing loads of pictures on social media. Shraddha Arya has also shared a glimpse of her little Ganesh festival celebration.

Taking to her social handle, Shraddha shared a series of pictures and wrote, “Our little Ganesha Celebration & it continues.” In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing all red colour outfit. She has opted for a lehenga with her hair tied in a bun style. Kumkum Bhagya actress has done minimalistic makeup with heavy oxidized earrings. She is looking beautiful in her outfit. Her friends have also joined her in the celebration. As soon as she posted, fans dropped lovely comments.