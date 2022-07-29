Shraddha Arya shares PIC of hand-written note by Karan Johar as he welcomes her to the ‘Dharma family’

Shraddha Arya, who plays the lead in popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya, has a big surprise for her fans. The actress is known for her work in several hit shows over the years, she is now getting associated with Dharma Productions. Sending her fans into a tizzy, Shraddha subtly shared the big news by posting the photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar, the head of Dharma Productions, on Instagram.

In the post shared by Shraddha, she is seen holding a special handwritten note signed by the top notch filmmaker, Karan Johar. It says, “Dearest Shradha, Welcome to the Dharma family. All my love, Karan.” The personalized note also features a Karan Johar’s stamp in gold. Shraddha has shared no further details regarding the capacity in which she will be involved with Dharma, one of the biggest banners in Bollywood. But her fans are going crazy to know more about her upcoming project.

See note here-

Before the image of the handwritten note, Shraddha also shared an Instagram Stories post of a vanity van with her name and Dharma Productions written on it. She had also shared pictures with gift hampers from Dharma Productions.

Shraddha had also shared pictures with Karan Johar, where she is seen smiling ear to ear. She looked absolutely stunning in beige bodycon dress. She captioned it, “All In A Day’s Work @karanjohar.”

Shraddha Arya professional life

Shraddha Arya is currently seen in the role of Dr. Preeta Arora Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. Some of her previous works include Bhagya Lakshmi, Tumhari Pakhi, and Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki.

