Shraddha Arya shares PICS with Karan Johar; Anjum Fakih calls her ‘Johrified’

Shraddha Arya is on cloud nine presently and why not? The actress has reportedly bagged a project with producer-director Karan Johar. The actress had earlier shared a picture of a special gift hamper in her name, which had been sent by Dharma Production. The actress also shared a video of her coffee mug and also flaunted a huge hamper that had many gifts. Shraddha has not yet spoken about her collaboration with Karan Johar, but her new picture with the Bigg Boss OTT host has surely created a buzz on social media.

Kundali Bhagya actress shared the post the very next day of receiving the gift hamper. The actress looks super excited and gorgeous in the beige bodycon dress. She paired it with white embellished slippers. She is seen hugging Karan Johar, who looks stylish as ever in the abstract print black sweatshirt and joggers. They were clicked making goofy faces and smiling in other pictures. Shraddha Arya captioned, “All In A Day’s Work”

See the post here-

Charu Malik commented, “Wah Wah”, Shraddha’s co-actor and good friend Anjum Fakih commented, “Johrified”.

Shraddha Arya’s work life

Speaking about her show, Kundali Bhagya is a spinoff of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The show is directed by Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar, R. Paul, and Aman Varpe. On TRP, the show fluctuates often, but it has always maintained its position in the top 10 shows list. On the professional front, Shraddha has worked in many popular shows including 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,' 'Tumhari Paakhi,' 'Dream Girl,' etc.

