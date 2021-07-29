Shraddha Arya shares a VIDEO of her being savage and asking god to fix certain things

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. She is winning audiences’ hearts with her performance in the show Kundali Bhagya. The actress is also very active on social media and regularly shares lots of videos along with pictures. Recently, she had posted a series of pictures on her ethnic look and was gorgeous. And today she has once again treated her fans with another video but this time she has warned her fans of dire consequences.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shraddha wrote, “I’ll just let God Fix it! #MyVoice #ForLaughs #reels #lol #TrendingReels.” In the video, the actress is seen wearing a mustard yellow colour attire and saying, “Do you ever have one of these moments when you want let just god fix this because if I am going to fix this I am going to jail.” As soon as she posted the video, fans drop comments saying, “Faith in god.” Her co-actor Dheeraj Dhoopar also commented and shared an emoji in the section.

To note, the makers of Kundali Bhagya are planning to take a leap in the show and the new track will show Preeta and Karan’s new life with more responsibility. In the current track, it is shown that Preeta is pregnant and the couple is very happy.

Click here to view the video:

It is worth mentioning here that the show Kundali Bhagya is very popular since its first episode. It is spin off Kumkum Bhagya. Both shows are running for a long time.

