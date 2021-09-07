Shraddha Arya shows her fun side to fans as she strike a pose in casuals; SEE PIC

Shraddha Arya is one of the most loved actresses by fans. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and the actress also ensures that she always keeps fans updated about herself. Well, the Kundali Bhagya actress never fails a chance to make her audience laugh. She has a great sense of humour which is evident from all her quirky social media posts. Fans love the star for her fun-loving personality. The actress recently shared a picture on Instagram where she showed her goofy side.

Fans were left in splits after seeing the picture and took to the comments to drop the laughing emoji. In the picture, Shraddha is seen wearing a pink colour sleeveless top with denim shorts. She is posing with her tongue out and smiling. Well, the actress has not given any caption to the picture but dropped a heart emoji. One of the fans wrote, “Morning made.” Another wrote, “Mam u r awesome.” Recently the actress had shared a video in which she can be seen dancing with her friend. Sharing the video, the Kundali Bhagya fame actress wrote, "Just Cut The Rubbish … !!!#KissMeMore @iamheenaparmar.”

Shraddha and Karan Kundrra’s music video Na Maar has been released. The song is sung by Afsana Khan. The track is composed by Vipul Kapoor and penned by The Ruff. It is a sad romantic number.

Check the post here:

The actress made her acting debut in 2004 with the talent hunt show 'India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj’. She has also worked in Bollywood, Tamil as well as Telugu films. To note, she was seen in the reality show Nach Baliye in 2019.

