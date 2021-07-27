Shraddha Arya stuns in a simple yet stylish mustard yellow ethnic attire; See Photos

Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She always treats fans with her pictures and videos. The actress is well known for her role in the show Kundali Bhagya. It is one of the most popular shows on ZEE TV. She is seen opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. Both have been keeping the audience hooked to the television screen. Apart from this, the actress is also known for her fashion sense. Recently, she shared pictures in ethnic attire and it is perfect for any function.

In the photos shared on her Instagram handle, Shraddha is seen wearing a mustard colour anarkali salwar suit and a printed dupatta. To complete the look, she also wore the same colour bangles and opted for soft makeup. Her makeup looks perfect with mauve colour lipstick. Her hair is styled in waves and huge oxidised earrings complete her look. The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous and beams like sunshine in a yellow dress. Celebrities and fans have flooded her comment section.

One of the fans wrote, “You are so pretty”. Actor also dropped a comment. Recently, she had also shared a video telling fans what she is the first thing that she does in the morning.

She is known for her performances in the serials Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl. From 2017, she has been portraying the role of Dr. Preeta Arora in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. She has been getting a lot of love from the audience.

