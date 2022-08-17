Shraddha Arya takes off to a special location to celebrate her birthday with husband Rahul Nagal; PICS

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is one of the top actresses in the telly town and is known for her impeccable styling and acting chops. Shraddha has been entertaining the audience as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya for the past several years. The show has remained unshakeable from the top list on the TRP charts, and the recent entry of Shakti Arora has changed the storyline. After Dheeraj Dhoopar quit the show, the story is now focussed on Shakti and Shraddha.

Currently, Shraddha Arya is in a relaxed space in her professional and personal space. As she celebrates her 35th birthday on Wednesday, August 17, the actress jetted off to an undisclosed location with her husband Rahul Nagal. Shraddha took off two days ago to ring in her special day with her husband and has been posting glimpses from their vacation. The actress always pulls her husband's leg on social media in a cute manner, and she continued to do so on her trip too. Shraddha saw a gorilla toy and said that she finally found her husband's 'twin'.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Shraddha Arya's personal life

Shraddha Arya left everyone surprised by announcing her wedding with Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. They met through a common friend and after they distanced themselves from each other, the duo realised their feelings for each other. Due to Rahul's nature of work, the couple has a long-distance marriage. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16.

About Shraddha Arya's professional life

Shraddha Arya has collaborated with Bollywood's reputed filmmaker Karan Johar for projects. Karan welcomed her to his home production 'Dharma' with a hand-written note, gifts, and a bouquet of roses. Shraddha will be seen in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Also Read | Shraddha Arya looks pretty as she shares a glimpse of her new house; Fans drop congratulatory messages

