Shraddha Arya is a true 'water baby' as she swims in retro style bikini; Video

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya is one of the most loved actresses of the television industry. The actress has been part of numerous popular daily soaps and has a massive fan following due to her unique style as well. She is always seen in suits and gorgeous sarees in her shows, but she has a different persona in her real life. Shraddha is presently enjoying holidays as she took a break for her birthday and has been sharing her pictures.

The charming and flawless beauty has shared a video of herself relaxing and enjoying her time in the swimming pool. She has sported a black and white polka dot swimsuit as she flaunts her fit physique in the video. She has been receiving a lot of appreciation and love for her bikini look. She has left fans stunned with her bikini-clad pictures on her social media handle. Her glamourous looks have become viral on the internet. Fans have dropped fire emoji and heart emojis. One of the fans also called her mermaid.

See the video here: