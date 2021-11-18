Shraddha Arya was one elated bride as she took ‘pheras’ with Naval Officer Rahul Sharma; Video

Shraddha Arya is enjoying the best time of her life as she has entered a new phase in life. Kundali Bhagya actress got married to Delhi-based naval officer, Rahul Sharma on November 16. Shraddha was seen enjoying herself and dancing with her girl pals at the pre-wedding functions. In this inside video from her wedding, the actress is seen in her bridal outfit as she takes pheras during her wedding.

In the video, Shraddha looks absolutely gorgeous in her deep red embroidery work lehenga. She had paired it with stonework and pearls traditional set, which matched perfectly with the outfit. It is seen that as Shraddha arrived at the venue, she told her groom to lift her up. There are glimpses of the actress beaming with joy as she is putting the garland on Rahul Sharma. There is also a glimpse of the moment where he puts sindoor on her forehead and they are seen taking pheras.

Shraddha had also shared a few pictures from her wedding along with the hashtags ‘Just Married’ and ‘Shraddha Arya Nagal’. She also added a heart emoji. Shraddha and Rahul got married in Delhi. As per a source of Hindustan Times, “He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. Interestingly, it is an arranged marriage turned into love.”



