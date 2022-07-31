Shraddha Sharma opens up on her breakup with Raja Chaudhary; Says 'He had drinking problem & got violent'

Shraddha Sharma is known for her stint in India's popular reality show Bigg Boss 5. However, instead of her work life, her personal life became the talk of the town when she started dating Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary. Shraddha and Raja were in a relationship but suddenly the two parted ways. The actress has now opened up about the reasons for her breakup with Raja.

Now, in a chat with Etimes, Shraddha revealed the real reason for parting ways with Raja. Firstly, Shraddha spoke about how she met Raja at a party and the two had become good friends. Post which, Raja invited her for coffee and eventually he learned that Shraddha loves eating fish. He then took her to different restaurants which specialised in fish dishes and that's how love bloomed. However, when asked what went wrong between them, the actress then revealed that Raja is a man with a very good heart but he had a drinking problem.

Shraddha further said Raja drank a lot and it was intolerable for her, and after drinking he would also get violent. She said that he tried quitting alcohol and even went to rehab many times. But he couldn't give up on alcohol. Shraddha further revealed, "He cheated on me. I am not someone who will keep quiet and sit in such a situation. I confronted him. He said it was happening under the influence of alcohol."

In the same interview, Shraddha also opened up about her wish to not return to Television and the fact that she is trying to be a part of the film industry now. Shradha was last seen on the show, Har Shaakh Par Ullu Baitha Hai.

