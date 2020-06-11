Shree Ganesh actor Jagesh Mukati passes away; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mrs Hathi mourns his demise

Jagesh Mukati Death News: Amita Ka Amit actor Jagesh Mukati took to his heavenly abode yesterday. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mrs Hathi aka Ambika Ranjankar who had worked with the late actor mourned his death.

The year 2020 has proven to be a tragic one. While the world is fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, many actors have left to their heavenly abode. The entertainment industry has lost some gems like Irrfan Khan, , Preksha Mehta, Manmeet Grewal, and Chiranjeevi Sarja among others. They bid goodbye to the world, leaving everyone in a state of shock. While we're still trying to come to terms with their demise, another actor has passed away. Actor Jagesh Mukati, who was a known face in the TV and Gujarati industry breath his last yesterday (June 10).

The veteran actor had been a part of popular shows like Amita Ka Amit, Shree Ganesh, He had also done films like Hasee Toh Phasee (starring and ) and Mann. As per media reports, Jagesh Mukati had been admitted to the hospital for the past three or four days. However, he lost his battle to life yesterday afternoon (June 10) after he developed breathing issues. His sudden demise has left the entire industry mourning. Many of his co-stars from the TV industry are expressing their condolences to his family.

One of them is, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Ambika Ranjankar, who plays the role of Mrs. Hathi in the sitcom. Ambika had shared screen space with Jagesh Mukati in the past. She took to her Instagram handle to share throwback video from one of their shows, where they are seen in a single frame and mourn his unfortunate demise. Ambika shared a warm bond with Jagesh and was deeply saddened about the news of his demise. The actress expressed her pain on Jagesh's demise and wrote some words in his memory. She wrote, 'Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humor. Gone too soon. May your soul attain sadgati. Jagesh you'll be missed, dear friend.'

Take a look at Ambika's special message for late actor and friend Jagesh Mukati here:

Our condolences to Jages Mukati's family. May the departed soul rest in peace.

