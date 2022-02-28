Shrenu Parikh confirms Ghar Ek Mandir–Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki to go off-air

Shrenu Parikh is presently seen in the show Ghar Ek Mandir–Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki. She is playing the lead protagonist named Genda. The actress recently shared that the show is going off-air soon. In an interview with ETimes, she shared her disappointment over the show wrapping up too soon.

She said, “When we were told that the show will be going off-air and we would be shooting the last episode in a week’s time, I was a bit shocked because I expected the show to run for at least a year. However, having spent so many years in the TV industry, I know that this is part and parcel of the game and as actors, we are always prepared for such situations. While I feel sad because the team of the show has become like a family, the show must go on.”

About her experience of working in Ghar Ek Mandir–Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki, she said, “Considering this was my first TV show in two years, I will always cherish the role of Genda. It was also my first show after recovering from COVID-19 and I will never forget the wonderful time we spent in Jaipur. It was a really refreshing experience.”

Shrenu also shared her view on entering the reality show Bigg Boss. She said that she is an ardent fan of the show and is offered to participate every year. She said that she is not sure whether she is prepared to take it up.

