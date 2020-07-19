  1. Home
Shrenu Parikh discharged from hospital post COVID 19 treatment; Continues to be in total isolation at home

Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Praikh who was hospitalized after being tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, has been discharged now. She took to her social media handle to inform her fans about the same, and said that she will be in complete isolation at home. Take a look.
cEarlier this week, Shrenu Parikh shocked the Indian Television industry as she revealed that she has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The actress took to her social media handle to inform everyone that she is hospitalized after being tested COVID-19 positive. Ever since the Isqhbaaaz actress opened up about her health condition, good wishes have been pouring for her from all over. Just a few hours ago, Shrenu took to her Instagram handle to give everyone her health update and revealed that she has been discharged from the hospital. However, she added that she will now continue to be in 'complete isolation' at her residence. 

Sharing a picture of heading back home from the hospital, Shrenu penned a long note to express her gratitude towards everyone who prayed for her good health and speedy recovery. In the picture, the Dil Boley Oberoi actress was seen sitting in a wheel-chair, wearing a blue night suit, as a medical staff member escorts her to her car. The beautiful actress wrote a heartwarming message for her 'dear extended family', which is fans, followers, friends, and well-wishers. She said that she was running out of words to thank everyone for her support, blessings, and best wishes during these difficult times of her life. 

Shrenu shared that she has been recovering well, and thus has been discharged from the hospital. She will now be in total isolation at her home. She also hoped to personally reply to everyone who has been messaging her for her speedy recovery, as she is overwhelmed by their love and care. The actress prayed that may God keep everyone safe, sound, and healthy. The Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna actress also thanked the medical staff and the Corona warriors at the hospital for keeping her sane and taking care of me for a week. 

Take a look at Shrenu's posts here: 

