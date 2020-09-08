Shrenu Parikh is 'glad' to have Surbhi Chandna, Mansi as they constantly supported during her COVID 19 battle

Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh recently opened up about how COVID-19 has brought about changes in her life, how the mindset regarding the virus is changing among people, and how she is lucky to have friends like Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Srivastava who constantly supported her.

Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh was diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus in July. After proper medical treatment, and the blessings of millions of her fans, friends, and followers, Shrenu tackled the virus, and recovered. She recently opened up about how COVID-19 has brought about changes in her life in a conversation with the Times of India. She also shared how the mindset regarding COVID-19 is changing among people. The young star also expressed how she is lucky to have friends like Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Srivastava who constantly supported her during her tough times and battle with COVID-19.

Sharing what lessons she learnt during her recovery period, Shrenu said that she realized that many people tend to take life for granted. Though she never did that, she was still detected with the virus. She was really worried about her life, and her family. 'This whole pandemic has taught me that there’s more to life than just materialistic things, said Shrenu. Stressing on how the COVID-19 pandemic has made people relook on their priorities, Shrenu said 'We all keep thinking about money, career, how to earn more, but this phase made us relook at our priorities, and I was happy and grateful just to be alive!'

Further, she added that when there's a constant spike in COVID-19 cases every day, we have understood that life is indeed very precious, and shared that she has started taking her health very seriously. Moreover, she said that as a family they got closer during this difficult phase. However, despite being very scared, she never expressed her fear in front of her family. 'Had I broken down in front of them, it would have made things worse because your family finds it tough to handle things when they see you in pain,' expressed Shrenu.

The Dil Boley Oberoi actress also expressed her gratitude towards her former co-stars and good friends Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Srivastava and revealed why she is 'lucky' to have them in her life. Shrenu shared that she was in constant constant touch with her friends from the entertainment industry friends including Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Srivastava, and the support of her friends in Vadodara also gave her a lot of strength to fight the battle with COVID-19. She said that her friends from Vadodara visited her when she was admitted to the hospital. 'All these things really mean a lot to me, reiterated Shrenu.

The actress further shared how the medication has affected her physically as she has gained weight. 'When you are on medication, resting continuously and eating a lot, you are bound to put on weight,' said Shrenu. She added how in her profession (acting) she cannot afford to put on weight. But giving everyone a useful advice Shrenu shared, 'It is important to rest it out, and not rush back to doing things. I know everyone wants to get back to work as soon as possible after recovery. But there have been a few cases of COVID relapse too and so, we should learn to take it easy as much as possible.'

Further, she stated that she can lose weight anytime she wants, but she would not get my health back. Calling it a life-changing experience, Shrenu said that she does not want the virus to have any long-term impact on her health. She also urged people to stay safe, be healthy, and avoid any gatherings.

Lastly, Revealing how she thinks the mindset of people has changed regarding the Coronavirus, and if they have understood its intensity.'Thoda sa kam hua hai, lekin abhi bhi stigma toh hai. Ye kisi ko bhi ho sakta hai, people have realized that and so, the mindset is changing slowly, opined Shrenu.

