Shrenu Parikh tests positive for COVID 19: Kunal Jaisingh, Helly Shah, Monalisa wish her speedy recovery

Kunal Jaisingh, Helly Shah, Monalisa, Tanvi Dogra, and many other TV actors showered their blessings on Ishqbaaaz star Shrenu Parikh after she revealed that she has been tested positive for Coronavirus. They wished for her speedy recovery and prayed for her good health.

Today (July 15, 2020) morning, the Indian Television industry woke up to another actor testing positive for Coronavirus. Shrenu Parikh, who is known for her role in Ishqbaaaz revealed that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Parth Samthaan aka Anurag from Kasuatii Zindagii Kay had tested positive for the virus, leaving everyone shocked and saddened. Now, Shrenu has been diagnosed with the infection. The actress took to her social media handle to share this news with everyone and mentioned that she was found infected a few days ago. She further added that she is admitted to a hospital and is recovering now.

Within moments of Shrenu's post, her fans and followers flooded the comment section with love and blessings. Not only her fans, but her friends from the entertainment world also dropped in comments for the beautiful actress. Kunal Jaisingh, Helly Shah, Monalisa, Tanvi Dogra, and many others wished for her speedy recovery and prayed for her good health. Kunal, who worked with Shrenu in Ishqbaaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi wrote, 'Hey get well soon, I'm sure you will fight this and recover like a warrior that you are.

Nazar actor Harsh Rajput wrote, 'Take care Shrenu, wish you a speedy recovery,' while Monalisa aka Antra Biswas wrote, Oh my God! Payers and prayers for you and your family. You will get well soon.' Ishq Mein Marajavan 2 actress Helly Shah also extended her wishes and commented, 'Sending you loads of love and prayers. You will be absolutely fine.' Shakti actress Jigyasa Singh wrote, Take care Shrenu, wishing you a speedy recovery. Sending you lots of positive vibes and prayers. You will be absolutely fine very soon.'

Tanvi Dogra commented saying, 'Get well soon sundru, and take care of yourself. Wishing for your speedy recovery.' Shrenu was last seen in Star Plus show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna opposite Zain Imam.

Take a look at Shrenus' post here:

Credits :Instagram

