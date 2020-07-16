Shrenu Parikh tests positive for COVID 19: Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna, Zain Imam pray for her recovery

Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh has revealed that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Her friends from the TV fraternity have now prayed for her speedy recovery.

The Indian television industry is slowly coming back to normalcy as the shooting schedules of many TV shows have been finally resumed. However, people were shocked to know when it was reported that Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame had tested positive for COVID-19. Just when everyone was trying to recuperate with this piece of news, another report came about Ishqbaaaz fame Shrenu Parikh testing positive for Coronavirus. The actress is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Shrenu herself took to social media and announced this saddening news and further urged everyone to remain safe. Along with other fans and well-wishers, her friends from the television fraternity have wished the actress a speedy recovery. Among them is Shivangi Joshi who writes, “Sending you and family lots of love… Get well soon… Wishing you speedy recovery.” Shrenu’s former co-star Surbhi Chandna tries to boost her morale by writing, “My Girl’s a fighter.” Apart from that Zain Imam, Krishna Mukherjee and Deepika Singh have also wished her a speedy recovery.

Take a look at their comments below:

Shrenu Parikh has appeared in multiple TV shows but is mainly known for her stint in Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. This year has not been a good one for the entertainment industry as numerous celebs have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law and granddaughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for COVID-19. Big B and Abhishek have been currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

Credits :Instagram

