Shrenu Parikh vouches for TV actors: ‘We are much more resilient than other actors’

Shrenu Parikh talks about her marriage plans and working on TV platform. Read on to know more.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame Shrenu Parikh is one of the most loved TV actresses. She has a huge fan following on social media. The actress has made her mark with her acting in the daily soaps. Now, she has also ventured into the digital platforms. The actress recently opened up on her work and personal life in an interview ETimes TV. On being asked about her marriage plans and if she is willing to settle down soon, she said, “This is not something that I am looking at right now.”

Shrenu added about her future plans saying, “My career is on top priority but I do have a basic girl's dream, I do want to settle down but that perfect someone is still missing. So, yes, of course, marriage is on the cards but when I don't know."

The actress shared her views on the way the TV actors are perceived and the vanishing line between the two mediums. She said, “I feel that there will always be a demarcation in mediums be it films, TV or OTT but lines are vanishing slowly, they are fazing out. In fact, I will always vouch for TV actors more - we are much more resilient than other actors because we work straight for 12 hours, are tired but still, we have the energy to remember our lines and to dance and cry, laugh on the same day at the same time. We play so many characters within our show itself. There are tracks where you play someone else.”

Shrenu starred in the popular TV shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi. Talking about her acting career in TV she shared, “I feel very proud about my medium and people do realise it. Sooner or later, they do understand it, it's just about giving a chance. And, I think we are shining pretty much there, Sushant (Singh Rajput) being one of them.”

Also read- Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, Reyhna shower birthday love on Ishqbaaaz co star Shrenu Parikh; See posts

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×