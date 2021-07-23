Shreya Ghoshal lends her soulful voice to Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’s title track; Check out the PROMO

Esha Kansara and Hasan Zaidi starrer Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana is the latest outing of Star Plus which will start airing on Monday. The show is replacing Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani. According to a report in TellyChakkar, the plot of the show revolves around the emerging love story of a tenant and the bahu of the house who is pregnant and widowed. The story of the show seems to be an interesting concept and it has generated quite a lot of hype as well. Esha’s character is said to be that of an optimistic girl who sees the positive in life while Hasan’s character is a pessimist.

Shreya Ghoshal, who is one of the most renowned singers in Bollywood has lent her magical voice to the title song of the show. Her soulful rendition is bound to impress the viewers. In the promo song video, Esha’s character is experiencing a breath of fresh air in life. Shreya took to her Instagram and shared the video. She wrote in the caption, “Zindagi aur bhi haseen ho jaati hai, jab ummeed dastak deti hai zindagi mein.” She further wrote, “Dekh kar bataiye, aap ko kaisa laga is naye show ka promo”. Shreya also mentioned that the show is also special to her as a mother.

Take a look at the post:

Recently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Devdas completed 19 years of release. The film marked a debut for Shreya in the Hindi film industry. Shreya shared a post on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “19 years ago on this day I made my debut in Hindi Films in the iconic film #Devdas It’s still vivid in my memories the magical years of the making of the music. Always grateful to #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir for believing in that 16 year old girl.. And my parents for being there days and nights with me to make me into what I am today.”

