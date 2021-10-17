Shreya Patel & Vansh Sayani starrer Balika Vadhu 2 to take a leap; Reports

Popular show Balika Vadhu 2 is one of the most-watched shows on television. This is the second installment and its first season was equally popular among the masses. The show widely talks about child marriage which is very much prevalent in our country. Even today, in the rural regions, in some states, the practice continues despite it being openly stated that child marriage is a crime. Now, coming back to the show, reports are coming in that the serial may take a leap soon.

As mentioned by Telly Chakkar, the makers are planning to introduce leap in the show. However, talks are on an initial stage but the report says that if things materialize, the leap is expected to happen sometime in December. After the leap, Anandi and Jagya will be shown as grown-ups. It will be interesting to see who will play the grown-up Anandi and Jagya. It is not clear whether fresh faces will be selected or known TV celebs will be essaying the role. Balika Vadhu is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa under his banner Sphere Origins.

The first season focused on a Rajasthani backdrop of child marriage and the second season focuses on a Gujarati background.

In the current track, Anandi has returned to her home but has not said anything to her parents about what happened in Premji’s house. Ratan and Khimji are very confused seeing their daughter. She is now doing all her work which is making them more doubtful. Will they come to know the truth ever?

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2, 15 October 2021, Written Update: Premji's factory is burned