Shri Krishna joins the likes of Ramayan and Mahabharat as Doordarshan to bring back the show soon

It looks like an entire generation is reliving their childhood memories with the return of the great epics, and now, here is Shri Krishna, coming soon on our television screens.

The Indian television space has always promoted mythological shows and we tend to have an affinity towards them since it reveals a lot about everything that the epics have to teach, and also, new revelations that they make. Earlier in the day today, we saw how the return of shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat has in fact increased the viewership amidst the ongoing lockdown and as it turns out, there is more being done to keep up with that, keep people home, and bring back old memories for that matter.

Another mythological show, Shri Krishna is going to make a return to the TV screens with its re-runs and this is definitely going to be a welcome move from the Prasar Bharati. Doordarshan has been receiving a lot of love for taking the audience to the good old days and well, the old times seem to have returned after all, since families are back to watching TV together. The CEO of Prasar Bharati went on to share a video clip of the show and wrote, 'Coming Soon.'

Meanwhile, everything on the shooting front hs come to a halt, and while television shows have nothing but re-runs and old shows to show right now, many films have been postponed owing to the lockdown in the country. The webspace, however, is going as planned so far, with new releases coming in from time to time.

