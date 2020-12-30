Shruti Seth of Shararat fame undergoes emergency surgery; Urges fans NOT to take health for granted

Shruti Seth's latest post on Instagram has left everyone concerned. Here's what she revealed in the same.

Shruti Seth left everyone shocked and concerned this Tuesday after having announced the news of her emergency surgery. The actress who has been an inevitable part of the entertainment world for a long time, shared a picture of herself from the hospital while informing them about the same. Not only that but she also penned her thoughts regarding how one should be conscious about health-related issues. The actress then urges her fans not to take health for granted.

The 43-year old actress begins by stating that the year 2020 ended with a jolt owing to her surgery. Moreover, Shruti also states that her Christmas and New Year plans have been canceled because of the same. She then quotes, “I am just giving thanks for averting a major health crisis. I guess I hadn’t really learnt the lessons I was meant to; but now I have been schooled.” As one can see, the Shararat star has also shared a picture in which she is seen sleeping at the hospital.

Check out the picture below:

Shruti Seth further shares her learnings with the fans. She gets talking about a lot of stuff including her cravings for food, concerns about health, loving people around her, and more. The actress then quotes, “I’m just happy everything happened in good time and this is the last of what 2020 had in store for me. I actually have physical scars to remind me about the uniqueness of the year gone by. And I hope they remind me to always say thanks! I’m sending all of you tonnes of love and positivity for the new year. May it treat us kindly. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year. P.S: Even though I may not know many of you personally I’m thankful for your love and blessings. Always!”

On the work front, Shruti Seth was last seen in two web series this year namely Mentalhood and The Forgotten Army. She has earlier been a part of many popular shows like Shararat, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, and movies like Rajneeti.

We wish her good health and a speedy recovery!

Credits :Shruti Seth Instagram

