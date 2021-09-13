Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein Review: A devotional tale of a devotee & her divine, but nothing new to offer

A story of a deeply devoted devotee of Goddess Lakshmi and how life circumstances make and break her faith in her divine, is basically what makes for the first episode of Sony Sab's latest production Shubh Laabh.

Savita Toshniwal aka Geetanjali Tikekar is strictly against her husband and family's plan of selling out Sukh Sagar, their ancestral sweet shop. She strongly disapproves of the idea and decides to stand against everybody and prove it to them by making the shop flourish by herself. Savita along with her helper is desperately waiting for Goddess Lakshmi to perform a miracle and help push their shop towards success. They are in for a shock when instead of flourishing, the shop is on the verge of being demolished by the municipality for illegal extended construction.

Savita pleads with the officers to not demolish and give them some time to correct their mistakes. Meanwhile, at home, Savita's husband is furious at his elder son for getting involved in scams and frauds merely out of greed. He is equally disappointed in his younger son for being lazy and not contributing to the betterment of the family. Savita returns home and is shocked to learn what her sons are up to. They are unable to believe that their son-in-law is involved in flings with other women and is deceiving their daughter. Savita's husband blames her for the poor condition of the family.

A furious Savita, late at night visits the Goddess Lakshmi temple and asks the divine to prove her existence. A disappointed Savita is absolutely upset when she receives no response or indication from her divine. She storms out of the temple and writes on a board how no wish is fulfilled in the temple of Goddess Lakshmi. She is about to leave when the board falls and Goddess Lakshmi herself in disguise as a married woman comes to help Savita lift the board.

The story is based on Ratlam and offers nothing exceptionally new in the debut episode. Bollywood and Hindi television have earlier been great presenters of devotional shows that catered to the mass especially in the 80's or 90s era. A shout out to Geetanjali Tikekar for her fine portrayal of an emotional and innocent homemaker willing to run her family business with her sheer dedication and complete trust in her Goddess Lakshmi.

