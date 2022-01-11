Shubhangi Atre drops a hint about upcoming twist in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

Popular sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' is loved by the audience for the mischievous Vibhuti Narayan (Aasif Sheikh) and the way he flirts with Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre).

But now, the show is bringing a new twist as Angoori will be pregnant and Vibhuti is seen as her brother. Actress Shubhangi Atre calls this sequence as most interesting and hilarious.

The track revolves around Angoori informing Tiwari (Rohitashv Gaur) that she is pregnant. However, at the same time, Tiwari also tells Angoori that he wishes he had a brother-in-law who could manage the business to spend more time with her.

Angoori's father, Bhoorey Lal (Rakesh Bedi) shares that Angoori had a brother named Juttan who was lost right after birth. At Angoori's 'Godh Bharayi', Bhoorey sees his 'Khandani nishaani' on Vibhuti's neck and claims that Vibhuti is his lost son and Angoori's lost brother, Juttan.

Shubhangi a.k.a. Angoori, shares: "It is the funniest and intriguing sequence, and the audience is going to experience stomach-hurting laughter while watching it. It will be interesting to see Vibhuti squirm when he finds Angoori is his sister. But is it the truth, or is it just another twisted story cooked up by Tiwari to get a brother-in-law?".

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs on &TV.

