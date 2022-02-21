Shubhangi Atre enjoys 'me time' in Rishikesh; Says 'It is important'

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who currently essays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' is happy to spend some 'me time' in Rishikesh.

She says: "I got few days off from my shoots. So I planned to travel to Rishikesh all alone to explore and spend some 'me time'. I'm literally enjoying the atmosphere here and the natural beauty is making me feel so peaceful. I feel such me times are important for every individuals."

The actress further reveals she was keen to explore Rishikesh.

"I'm a spiritual person. There is lot of mythological narration about this place. Ganga itself is a very holy river and the Himalayas too have its own significance. Above that the place is commonly referred to as the 'yoga capital of the world' and I'm a yoga lover. I'm just enjoying the place."

Shubhangi is known for featuring in popular shows like 'Kasturi', 'Chidiya Ghar', 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa' among others.

