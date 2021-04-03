Shubhangi Atre recalls her struggle in industry: I was told married women are not heroine material

Shubhangi Atre, who has become a household name with her stint in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has opened up about facing prejudice in the industry due to her marital status.

Popular as Angoori Bhabhi in the sitcom "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain", actress Shubhangi Atre says she has often had to fight prejudices that exist in the industry against married women.

She says that despite battling such stereotypes, she continued to work hard and eventually achieved her dreams.

"I remember getting married at a very young age. I was very happy that I'm moving to Mumbai and felt that I could achieve my dreams. But once I moved here, I was told that married women are not considered as heroine material. But I kept on trying my best and today I'm blessed. My husband and family were very supportive all this while," she says.

Shubhangi always wanted to be an actress. "I've been totally filmy since my childhood. And I will remain the same till my last breath. I was very sure that I wanted to become an actress, since a very young age. I remember my family, neighbours and friends used to call me a heroine. And I use to blush a lot. I used to watch three to four movies whenever I had a holiday. And use to see TV shows on a regular basis," she says.

She is also known for featuring in popular shows like "Kasturi", "Do Hanson Ka Jodaa" and "Chidiya Ghar".

Credits :IANS

