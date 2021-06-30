Shubhangi Atre on returning to work on ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’: Miss my morning sleep but grateful for work

  1. Home
Actress Shubhangi Atre, or Angoori Bhabi of the popular sitcom "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!", is glad to be back on set for the show.
June 30, 2021
"I'm happy at least we resumed shoots back here. I'll not have to stay away from my family," she told IANS.

The actress wishes the old normal returned. "Every morning in my prayers I wish for the old normal back. I'm all bored and done with the pandemic. Covid has turned out to be a nightmare," she said, adding: "As we have resumed shoots in Mumbai there is still time restriction on shoots here."

Ekta Kapoor launched Shubhangi in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" in 2006, and she has featured in several sitcoms like "Kasturi" and "Do Hanson Ka Jodaa". However, the game-changer was "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!".

The actress is grateful for the work she is getting in serials during the pandemic, but the one thing she misses the most is her early morning sleep, which she isn't able to catch up on because of pandemic restrictions. "Due to time restrictions, I need to get up very early in the morning, and I'm very much in love with my morning sleep. I miss my morning sleep," she concluded.

