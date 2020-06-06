Shubhangi Atre REVEALS Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain team might start shooting from third week of June

As the Maharashtra government has allowed the shooting in non containment zones, Shubangi Atre of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame talks about resuming the work soon.

After a lockdown of over two months, the entertainment industry is set to resume work once again as the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government has given them permission to begin the shoot in non containment zones with strict guidelines. While the members of the showbiz industry are eager to return to the sets, everyone is concerned about the safety of the team. Amid this, Shubhangi Atre, who plays the lead role in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, asserted that the show makers are making strategies to implement the new guidelines.

In fact, the diva also mentioned that if things remain favourable, they are likely to resume the shooting of this popular comedy drama by the third week of this month. Talking about the same, Shubhangi told Hindustan Times, “Producers are brainstorming on how to go about reopening shoots with limited cast and crew. I’ve heard that for 20-25 days, our stay will also be organised there and the entire enclosure will have restricted entry and exit. However, we’re yet to get clarity on this.”

Shubhangi further asserted that the COVID 19 outbreak has introduced a new normal in our society wherein we are bound to wear masks all the time. However, she emphasised that people will get used to this normal with the passing time. “We’ll have to get into the habit of wearing masks all the time and use hand sanitizers. Actors will have to undergo a routine health checkup, too. There’ll be a complete shift in lifestyle and instead of going for branded things, actors will have to learn to live with the basics,” the actress was quoted saying.

Credits :Hindustan Times

