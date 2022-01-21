Shubhangi Atre’s home: Inside the beautiful and expansive home of Angoori Bhabhi

The beautiful and highly expressive actress Shubhangi Atre is a popular name in the television sector. The actress is seen playing the popular role of Angoori Bhabhi in the entertainment show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai? Owing to her superb acting, she has been receiving lots of love and appreciation on from her fans. Regarding her personal life, Shubhangi is married and is a mother of a lovely daughter. She lives in a beautiful home in Mumbai. Here is a glimpse into the home of the actress.

Living area-

There is a vast living area with a cream shade couches. There are some paintings on the walls with some plants in the corners.

Balcony-

There is a vast balcony with beautiful flower pots kept in the area. There is a windchime in the corner and glass walls.

Study-

There is a nice study area to read, relax and unwind. There is a multicolor sofa over there and a beige footrest for relaxing the legs. One can also enjoy the warmth of the sunlight from the area.

Bedroom-

The bedroom is full of life with a simple bed and a lovely picture of the couple. There are wooden cupboards and floral wallpapers. There is a side stool and a floral design sofa. The room is adorably decorated.

Kitchen-

There is a vast kitchen with a black cooktop and white cabinets. The cabinets have tinted glassed fitted in them. It is a modular kitchen and she had also placed some plants in the kitchen.



Also read-Shubhangi Atre drops a hint about upcoming twist in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai