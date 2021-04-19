  1. Home
Shubhangi Atre’s selfie game is getting stronger with each day in home quarantine after contracting COVID 19

TV star Shubhangi Atre is currently quarantined after testing Covid positive, says isolation has made her a selfie addict.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: April 19, 2021 04:57 pm
Shubhangi Atre's selfie game is getting stronger with each day in home quarantine after contracting COVID 19
"I'm missing my shoots. I now feel I am addicted to face camera in my phone because I am stuck in my room. Since I can't leave my room to roam around in the house, this isolation has taken a toll on me," Shubhangi tells IANS.

In fact, the actress, who plays Angoori Bhabhi on the popular sitcom "Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hai!" says she has become quite the "selfie queen" lately.

"I am hooked on clicking my own selfies that I can safely say that I am a selfie queen now," laughs Shubhangi, adding:" Earlier I use to make fun of people clicking too many selfies but now have explored that it is actually a fun task."

The doctor has suggested that the actress should keep herself occupied with happy thoughts, and the actress keeps herself busy revisiting memories.

"I revisit my childhood days and teenage by watching old albums. It helping cheer me up. I really miss my parents. I still feel like a baby who will cry to reach her parents," she says.

Credits :IANS

